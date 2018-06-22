Coach-built Alfa Romeo 4C is a stunner inside and out

Jun 22, 2018
Follow Jeff

Alfa Romeo Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001

Alfa Romeo's 4C sports car is an aggressive machine with a no-nonsense interior. It's an Italian beauty with an angry soul, and it's goal isn't to coddle but to seek out and destroy local track times. It takes the hand of a skilled styling house, ideally an Italian one, to turn the 4C into something a bit softer. In this case, the Italian firm Mole Automobiles worked its magic on a 4C to turn it into a more luxurious, wide-body coupe called the Costruzione Artigianale 001.

It's quite clear that the 4C looks wonderful with a bit more girth on its bones. A wider body makes this already good-looking machine even more attractive. The front grille looks like it came from the current Giulia sedan, while out back a set of quad exhaust outlets will certainly allow the 1.8-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder trumpet forth with greater authority. There's no word on whether Mole fiddled with the engine, so we can only assume this coachbuilt 4C still packs 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

We do not have to assume anything regarding the cabin space, however, because Mole clearly went to work here. Mole has crafted a full leather interior more befitting of an Italian sports car. The steering wheel and aluminum trim are also new. This cozier cockpit almost certainly helps turn the car into a better daily driving machine.

Still, this is a 4C we're talking about here. Expect the ride to remain hilariously punishing and the driving experience to be consistently enjoyable any time the car is pushed.

It seems that Mole is content keeping the 001 as just that. Costruzone Artigianale 001 is being called a one-off build at the moment. Usually it just takes a sack of cash to change such a notion, and we expect the case here to be more of the same.

HI-RES GALLERY: Alfa Romeo Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Coach-built Alfa Romeo 4C is a stunner inside and out Coach-built Alfa Romeo 4C is a stunner inside and out
Camilo Pardo's 2005 Ford GT for sale on eBay Camilo Pardo's 2005 Ford GT for sale on eBay
2019 Chevrolet Blazer: it's back, but it won't fight the Bronco 2019 Chevrolet Blazer: it's back, but it won't fight the Bronco
2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan spy shots 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.