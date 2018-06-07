GM and Honda partner on next-gen batteries

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Buick Velite 6 Plug-in Hybrid battery layout Enlarge Photo

General Motors and Honda on Thursday announced plans to work together on next-generation batteries for electric cars to fast-track their development for both automakers.

The batteries are said to deliver higher energy density, smaller packaging and faster charging than current designs. They will be based on a GM design, including the cells and modules.

Under the agreement, GM will produce the batteries for both firms, and they will be used for cars sold primarily in North America. The combined scale should lead to lower costs.

No details on timing were mentioned. We also don't have details on the type of batteries, specifically whether they will be solid-state batteries which promise improved range, charge times and safety compared to current lithium-ion tech.

While GM has been quiet on plans for solid-state batteries, Honda has confirmed it is working on the technology and in May formed an alliance with Toyota and Nissan as well as the Japanese government to accelerate developments.

GM and Honda have previously partnered on development of fuel cells and in 2017 formed a joint venture for the production of fuel cells for the 2020 timeframe.

Both automakers are working on multiple electric cars to be introduced in the coming years. GM will add 20 electric cars by 2023, the first of which is due in 2019. Honda hasn't said how many electric cars it's working on but has confirmed plans to launch a production version of its awesome Urban EV concept in Europe next year.