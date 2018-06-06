2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation lifts style of full-size pickup

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Enlarge Photo

GMC on Wednesday unveiled the 2019 Sierra 1500 Elevation, designed for the pickup buyer who values style just as much as capability.

It proved to be a popular option on the previous generation Sierra 1500, so GMC has introduced it on the redesigned 2019 full-size truck along with the Denali, SLT and recently revealed AT4 options.

The Elevation sets itself apart with body-colored door handles, bumpers and grille surround. There's also black exterior accents, including the grille insert, tow hooks, side window trim and standard 20-inch aluminum wheels, which add sophistication to the standard Sierra 1500's tough look.

The Elevation is based off the Sierra 1500's double cab body and is offered with two- or four-wheel-drive configurations. It can also be equipped to be quite capable off the road. For example, there's the X31 Off Road Package, which adds Rancho-branded shock absorbers, a locking rear differential, hill descent control, skid plates, a two-speed transfer, and a heavy-duty air filter designed for dirt road use.

The standard powertrain on the 2019 Sierra 1500 Elevation is General Motors' new 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-4, which is paired with an eight-speed automatic and delivers 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque.

A 5.3-liter V-8 with the new Dynamic Fuel Management cylinder deactivation system is available. It's also paired with an eight-speed automatic and delivers 355 hp, 383 lb-ft. The advanced engine has the ability to operate on any number of cylinders, from one to eight.

A 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 diesel engine paired with a 10-speed automatic will join the lineup in early 2019. Performance figures for this engine will be announced closer to the market launch.

The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation will be in showrooms this fall.