Ferrari FXX K Evo listed for sale; seller claims street-legal conversion possible

Ferrari debuted the FKK X, the track-only variant of the LaFerrari hypercar, in December 2014. Last year, the Prancing Horse debuted the even more hardcore FXX K Evo, which upon its reveal was sold out.

Well, today is someone's lucky day because an example has surfaced for sale. It's listed for sale on James Edition by dealer Knight International.

Not only is the car for sale, but the seller states in the vehicle description that a street-legal conversion is possible. The listing explicitly says a road-legal conversion is entirely possible, which would potentially make the car 1-of-1.

The FXX K Evo features a V-12-based hybrid powertrain with 1,035 horsepower, identical to the regular FXX K. The FXX K Evo gains a host of aerodynamic and downforce upgrades, all brought to life from Ferrari's motorsport learnings. In fact, the downforce measures 1,410 pounds at 124 mph and 1,830 pounds at the car's limit, thanks to the twin-profile fixed wing.

Additional changes include a new steering wheel, driving modes selector for greater control of the hybrid system, a central fin, and brake air intakes.

This particular example shows just 124 miles on the odometer and wears a white exterior with a black interior. Per the seller, the car was never damaged on track and has been maintained by Ferrari engineers. The seller will also fit a new set of brakes with the purchase.

The price? Unclear, but the original FXX K sold for $2.7 million when new.