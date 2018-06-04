Lamborghini Urus already copied by Chinese automaker





Chinese Lamborghini Urus clone Enlarge Photo

Chinese automakers are notorious for building replica models that closely resemble luxury vehicle designs. And now, it's the Lamborghini Urus' turn for a Chinese clone.

Car News China reported on Thursday that Chinese automaker BAIC plans to introduce what you see here: the Huansu C60, or Hyosow. The Huansu brand is one of many that fall under BAIC's control, but it's unclear if the C60 or Hyosow name will grace the model.

Lamborghini Urus Enlarge Photo

As for the design, it's a blatant ripoff of the Urus. The front fascia looks nearly identical with some minor changes, such as quad foglights that replace the vents found on the Urus. The grille shape and headlights are nearly dead-on, even if they have a more generic look to them.

Chinese Lamborghini Urus clone Enlarge Photo

Moving to the rear, the design is slightly less a copycat, but it still evokes the Italian supercar maker's new SUV. The taillights aren't nearly as sleek or angular, but the LED pattern does mirror the Urus still. The rear diffuser is toned down, and the Lamborghini's lip spoiler goes away in favor or a more conventional looking tailgate.

Lamborghini Urus Enlarge Photo

Even if Huansu worked to differentiate the SUV, there's no denying where designers found their "inspiration."

The list of Chinese clone cars is a lengthy one. Some of the worst offenders include a Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 copycat, a pseudo Pagani Huayra, and a rather strange Tesla-Knight Rider mashup.

As for the Huansu SUV, the Urus-inspired looks will come at a fraction of the cost of the real thing, but also ditches all of the power and capability, too. The SUV will reportedly use a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 to produce 195 horsepower—a far cry from the Urus' 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that delivers 650 horsepower. Prices are expected to start at around $15,000 to $24,000 when converting the local currency to U.S. dollars.