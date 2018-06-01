Rolls-Royce might call its next one-off vehicle the "Boat Tail"





Rolls-Royce Sweptail Enlarge Photo

Remember the Rolls-Royce Sweptail? The most expensive "new" car ever built? The British luxury marque may have another bespoke project in the works to follow the $12.8 million Sweptail, and it could be called the "Boat Tail."

Rolls-Royce parent company BMW has applied to trademark the "Boat Tail" name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), AutoGuide reported on Thursday.

It's hard to imagine the Boat Tail relating to any vehicle in the current BMW family of vehicles, which bolsters evidence the name is, in fact, being reserved for another one-off Rolls-Royce project.

The Sweptail debuted at 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and featured a bespoke body sitting atop a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe chassis. The mechanicals remained identical to the Phantom, but the Rolls-Royce Bespoke personalization department took great care to invoke the swept rear end reminiscent of the design used by Rolls-Royces of the 1920s. The exterior featured the brand's largest grille ever and a massive panoramic glass roof, while the interior was filled to the brim with bespoke switchgear evoking a minimalist theme.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Otvös commented on future coachbuilt projects following the Sweptail's debut and indicated that the marque was keen to pursue other projects.

BMW filed the trademark on Wednesday, which means we may hear more about the latest project in the near future. Stay tuned.