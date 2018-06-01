Mid-engine C8 Corvette, Ram Rebel TRX, Aston Martin DB11 AMR: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR Enlarge Photo

The mid-engine C8 Chevy Corvette made its way into headlines again; FCA confirmed the off-roady Ram Rebel TRX for production; and we drove the 2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

New details emerged indicating that the mid-engine C8 Corvette will end up receiving various powertrains. A possibility is a new 5.5-liter V-8 with a flat-crank and at least 600 hp. A twin-turbo version of that engine might make about 800 hp, while a hybrid system could put it close to 1,000 hp.

Ford released a new photo of the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. A top-down view, the photo reveals a hood featuring massive venting for heat, and either huge dive planes or a very large front splitter.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles laid out its latest 5-year plan, and one of the larger pieces of news was confirmation of a production Ram 1500 Rebel TRX. Set to arrive before 2022, the Rebel TRX will be based on the new Ram 1500—the 2016 concept was based on the last-gen truck—and is said to be an off-road performance-oriented pickup truck.

The new 2020 Chevrolet Suburban was spotted undergoing testing. The headlights appear to be borrowed from the latest Silverado, but the biggest news is the independent rear suspension, which means the Suburban is finally ditching the solid rear axle.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR. The latest grand tourer from the British automaker is yet another improvement upon the already capable DB11 to make it the best GT the automaker makes today.