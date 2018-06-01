Ram Rebel TRX, Maserati Alfieri, Alfa Romeo 8C: Car News Headlines

News
Ram Rebel TRX concept, 2016 State Fair of TexasEnlarge Photo
Ford's F-150 Raptor better watch out as Ram has a Rebel TRX on the way, most likely with a Hellcat V-8 under the hood. The performance machine was confirmed alongside a new mid-size pickup truck Ram is working on.
We also learned today that Maserati hasn't given up on its Alfieri sports car, which was first previewed by a concept of the same name four years ago. According to the latest plan, it will come with three powertrain options, one of which will be electric.
Alfa Romeo will also get a performance flagship, in this case a new 8C supercar with a mid-engine layout and carbon fiber construction. Power is expected to exceed 700 horsepower thanks to a hybrid setup.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
