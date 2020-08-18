Ford's F-150 Raptor had better watch out as Ram has a 1500 TRX headed to showrooms, and it's packing a supercharged V-8 good for 702 horsepower. In comparison, the Raptor has a twin-turbo V-6 with just 450 horses.

Ford has a modern Bronco on its hands, but we haven't driven it yet. We've had the chance to go for a ride, however, and we've put together a report on our first impressions in the new off-roader.

General Motors has replaced Holden in Australia with the new outfit GMSV. GMSV will offer a limited range of enthusiast models starting with the Chevrolet Silverado and Corvette.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX first look: Ram's Hellcat-powered Ford Raptor fighter

First ride: 2021 Ford Bronco gets down to the grind

After retiring Holden, GM launches GMSV in Australia

2021 Lexus LX 570 brings back blacked-out Inspiration Series

2022 Genesis eG80 spy shots: Korean Tesla Model S rival on the way

Hyundai Kona Electric goes more than 600 miles—if you go 20 mph

Black flag: Mazda 3 TCR race program canceled before hitting the grid

2021 Subaru Ascent SUV awarded Top Safety Pick+

Michael Jordan's 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser for sale on eBay

2020 Jeep Wrangler diesel drive review: On its way to treading lightly, but not quite there