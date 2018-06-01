Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron revealed with 3,599 pieces, including movable engine parts

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Few people are likely to be able to afford one of the 500 Bugatti Chirons destined to be built, however we're sure most will be able to scrape together the dollars required to purchase the new Lego Technic version of the French hypercar.

Like the real Chiron, the Lego version is a complicated bit of kit. There are 3,599 individual pieces that make up the 1:8 scale Chiron, which is packed full of intricate details and immersive touches.

The list includes aerodynamic bodywork with an active rear wing, spoked rims with low-profile tires, detailed cockpit with movable paddle gearshift, and of course the twin-turbocharged W-16 which features movable pistons. The kit even comes with the Chiron's famous “speed key,” which in the real car is used to access maximum performance.

There's only one color choice though, in this case a dual-tone blue color scheme reflecting the Chiron's hero hue.

Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron Enlarge Photo

“I am impressed at the precision and refinement with which our super sports car has been translated into the Lego world and I am sure that fans of both Lego bricks and Bugatti will love this product,” Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann said of the design.

Priced at $350, the Lego Technic Chiron is available now exclusively from Lego's retail outlets and online store. It will reach general retailers on August 1.

Each individual model comes personalized with a unique serial number, which can be used to unlock special content on the Lego Technic website. As a bonus, buyers also receive a comprehensive construction guide that doubles as a coffee table-style collector’s booklet.