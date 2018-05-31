Hyundai N division ponders stand-alone sports car

May 31, 2018

2019 Hyundai Veloster N, 2018 Detroit auto show

2019 Hyundai Veloster N, 2018 Detroit auto show

Hyundai dove into the realm of performance cars with the birth of its N division, which soon gave way to the i30N and Veloster N. In the future, "N" could stand for "Nutso" for Hyundai's skunkworks.

Top Gear reported Tuesday that a stand-alone sports car could be in the pipeline for the Korean performance division. Albert Biermann, who currently heads the N division and once led BMW's M division, admitted the team has been working on different ideas for a new sports car. And one of the ideas is a mid-engine sports car based on the Veloster Midship concept.

The Veloster Midship concept is a mid-engined version of the Veloster hatchback with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 300 horsepower.

Biermann didn't confirm such a car would ever be produced, but the team is most definitely tossing around ideas.

"We are still working on these cars, trying different things. Maybe someday we will have such a car. There is no decision yet, but it could happen," he said.

That decision won't be coming anytime soon, however. The N chief said Hyundai dealers would first become accustomed to performance vehicles and products. "Spreading out too many cars too fast," is not the strategy, Biermann added. First, N-branded cars and SUVs will come. Then a "bespoke" product could join the lineup.

Speaking of future N cars, Biermann believes any Hyundai currently could fit the N division. We know Biermann has already tasked engineers with beginning work on a Kona N, which awaits an OK from upper management. A Kona N would benefit from same powertrain and chassis upgrades that existing Hyundai N models. Knowing that, a Kona N would likely also receive a hotter 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine that makes anywhere between 246 to 275 horsepower.


