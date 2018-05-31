Brabham names Bend Motorsport Park as home base for honing its supercars

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ferrari has Fiorano, McLaren has Dunsfold, and now Brabham also has a home base for developing its supercars.

Brabham on Tuesday named The Bend Motorsport Park in Tailem Bend, Australia as its “home circuit.”

The site, about 60 miles from Brabham's Adelaide headquarters and production facility, is recognized by the FIA and comprises a number of circuits, the longest stretching 4.8 miles. It also includes a drag strip and skid pan.

"The track gives the car and the driver a great workout and we look forward to working with The Bend team as our testing program continues," Brabham boss David Brabham said in a statement.

David Brabham Enlarge Photo

The testing program he's referring to is for the new BT62 unveiled in London earlier this month. Testing of the track-only supercar has previously taken place at Australia's picturesque Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

The BT62 is the first model from the new Brabham Automotive division spun off from the Brabham racing team. It will be limited to just 70 units in its track-only guise, the number commemorating this year's 70th anniversary of the start of Brabham namesake Jack Brabham's racing career.

Road and racing versions are planned, including a potential Le Mans racer, though additional versions will depend heavily on how successful the company is in selling the 70 promised track cars. Deliveries are due to start late this year.

The BT62 weighs just 2,142 pounds yet generates 700 horsepower and 492 horsepower from a 5.4-liter V-8, as well as 2,645 pounds of downforce from an aggressive aerodynamics package. On top of this, the BT62 employs componentry from some of motorsport’s finest, including pushrod-actuated adjustable Öhlins dampers with coilover springs, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelen racing slicks, and an adjustable traction control system.