Electric Audi RS 3 boasts 4 electric motors, 1,180 horsepower

May 30, 2018

The Audi RS 3 is no slouch of a sport sedan, but Schaeffler Group has given the car an electrified shot in the arm. The firm yanked out the original 2.5-liter turbocharged 5-cylinder engine and fitted four Formula E-sourced electric motors. The end result? 1,180 horsepower.

Schaeffler Group created what it calls the Schaeffler 4ePerformance concept vehicle based on a regular Audi RS 3. The concept's goal is to show how quickly Formula E technology can translate to road-going vehicles. In this case, it's only been a few years. The firm is also a major sponsor of the Audi Sport ABT Formula E team.

Schaeffler 4ePerformance concept

Schaeffler 4ePerformance concept

Enlarge Photo

The four Formula E electric motors each produce roughly 295 hp each to bring the grand power total to 1,180 hp. The motors actually come directly from the Abt Schaeffler FE01 Formula E racing car, which the company ran during the motorsport series' second season. 

Specifically, Schaeffler created the concept to exercise what it's learned from its time in Formula E and apply the benefits to a mass-production vehicle. Various divisions of Schaeffler worked to bring the 4ePerformance concept to life including its E-Mobility division.

As for the car's other performance specs, the 4ePerformance concept will go from 0-124 mph in 7 seconds and all four motors are individually connected to a wheel. A spur gear unit connects each motor to one of the wheels while two motors share one gearbox housing and thereby form an electric twin axle. The architecture enables selective drive torque to individual wheels, also better known as torque vectoring.

While the company has no plans to produce a 1,000-plus hp electric car, it does envision the 4ePerformance concept as a stepping stone to a future business model. One day, Schaeffler could provide the running gear for future electric performance cars.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook and Twitter.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Report: mid-engine C8 Corvette to get flat-crank 600- and 800-hp V-8s, 1,000-hp AWD hybrid version, but no manual Report: mid-engine C8 Corvette to get flat-crank 600- and 800-hp V-8s, 1,000-hp AWD hybrid version, but no manual
2019 Ford Mustang preview 2019 Ford Mustang preview
Audi teases Q8 and associated miniseries Audi teases Q8 and associated miniseries
Jaguar Land Rover developing self-driving system for off-roading Jaguar Land Rover developing self-driving system for off-roading
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.