Audi e-tron will replace side mirrors with cameras, tech has a chance to reach US





Audi e-tron replaces side mirrors with cameras Enlarge Photo

Audi's first battery-electric crossover will also usher in radical new technology for the automotive industry. The production e-tron electric crossover will ditch traditional side mirrors and replace them with cameras, the brand announced on Wednesday.

The idea of replacing normal mirrors with cameras isn't a new one, but the e-tron will make the idea a production-first application. Audi will mount the cameras to little winglets of sorts and the driver's side feed will be displayed to the left of the instrument panel. Audi, strangely, has not specifically mentioned where the passenger side screen will reside.

Audi pointed to aerodynamic efficiencies as the reason to include the technology on the production version of the battery-electric crossover. Specifically, the cameras improve drag. Audi noted that every .01 added to the coefficient of drag reduces range by about 5 kilometers or about 3 miles, which makes the cameras an important addition to achieve the electric crossover's estimated 248-mile range.

The biggest question: will the radical camera side mirrors make their way to the United States? Right now, the answer is no. U.S. regulations forbid such technology. However, Automotive News (subscription required) reported in 2016 that the U.S. could adopt a United Nations resolution to allow the technology to replace traditional mirrors by the end of 2018.

Motor Authority has reached out to Audi USA for comment on the camera mirrors and we will update the story if and when we hear back.

Audi engineers took additional steps to create a slippery shape for the e-tron. Other measures include active grille shutters, adaptive air suspension to raise and lower the vehicle as needed, and tires that feature etched information, rather than raised lettering and numbers.

The Audi e-tron will first go on sale in Europe this year before it heads to the U.S. in 2019. By the time the e-tron is ready for its U.S. launch, the country could have cleared the way for the electric crossover's camera-as-mirror technology. The German luxury brand will reveal the e-tron on August 30.