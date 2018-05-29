2020 Audi A4, 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Brabham BT62: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Brabham BT62 Enlarge Photo

Audi is out testing an updated version of its A4 sedan. The changes are subtle, visually at least, and look to consist of new front and rear fascias and revised taillights.

Ford has dropped a new photo for the Mustang Shelby GT500 arriving next year. This time it isn't a shadowy teaser but a clear shot giving us a bird’s-eye view of the 700-plus-horsepower super muscle car.

Fresh from its London debut earlier this month, the Brabham BT62 is featured in a new video taken at Australia's picturesque Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit. It's where much of the development for the 700-horsepower supercar has taken place.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Audi A4 spy shots

Ford drops new photo of 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500

Brabham BT62 supercar storms Australia's Phillip Island circuit

Uber, Pittsburgh mayor clash over plan to restart self-driving car tests

2020 Chevrolet Suburban spy shots

Dodge promotes electric cars–in ad for Demon

1958 Ferrari 335 S wins Best of Show at 2018 Concorso d‘Eleganza Villa d’Este

FCA tells 4.8M vehicle owners to stop using cruise control until software fix

BMW first on the market with wireless charger for cars

Sono Sion solar electric car promises 18 miles of range from solar panels