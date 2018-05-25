49-mile 1987 Buick Grand National for auction is a time capsule





49-mile 1987 Buick Grand National Enlarge Photo

Barn finds are one thing, but a 49-mile 1987 Buick Grand National leapfrogs that feeling of discovery and moves straight into time-capsule territory. Right now, this barely touched 1987 Buick Grand National is up for auction on eBay.

According to the seller's description, the 1980s muscle car was meticulously maintained while in storage for decades until its third owner passed away. After the owner's passing, the seller, who is the brother of the previous owner, left the Grand National in a storage facility where it collected dust, not miles.

In addition to the minty fresh 49 miles on the odometer, the majority of the interior's plastic covers remain in place. The auction listing claims the car has only seen the road twice in its entire life: once to drive the car to the storage facility, and once to move it from the facility.

This 1987 model is no normal Grand National either. The car features nearly every available option Buick offered when new. Options include factory-installed T-tops; a "concert sound" stereo; passenger-side mirror joystick control; factory analog gauges rather than the digital unit; and power controls for the windows, locks, and driver's seat.

The seller also provides a few important details about the car to whomever the next owner will be. The bumper fillers have faded with time and the original battery has gone missing in action after three owners. Right now, the car does not have a battery. And, unfortunately, the gas struts will not hold the trunk open very long. However, those are all rather minor cons to what will likely be an incredible investment.

Right now, the high bid sits at $73,000 with about a day left for shoppers to get in on the action for what is likely the lowest-mileage Grand National outside of GM's archive or a museum.