2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1, 2018 McLaren 720S, 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor: The Week In Reverse

2018 McLaren 720S Enlarge Photo

The refreshed 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was spotted; we drove the 2018 McLaren 720S; and Ford updated the F-150 Raptor for 2019. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

While the public wasn't supposed to see it yet, the refreshed 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was spotted on a transport truck outside of Las Vegas. The current ZL1's front fascia appears to carry over, but the taillights are new and the rear bumper is reworked.

BMW teased the X5 luxury crossover SUV before its official debut later this year. With a new platform shared with the 7-Series, the X5 should be lighter and more agile. This important crossover also features larger kidney grilles and promises more advanced technology.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 McLaren 720S and found it can meet or beat the best supercars in the business. It's light, nimble, and blazingly fast. Most drivers will likely never experience a fraction of its capability.

Mercedes-Benz outlined its E-Class lineup for 2019. Powertrain changes include a new 48-volt mild-hybrid inline-6 and an updated twin-turbo V-6, and the cars also get a new steering wheel and trickle-down semi-autonomous driving aids from the S-Class.

Ford updated the F-150 Raptor for 2019 with new Recaro bucket seats, upgraded Fox racing shocks with continuously active damping, and a new Trail Control feature that acts like cruise control for low-speed rugged terrain.