Civic Type R pickup, McLaren 720S review, Jeep Renegade spy shots: Car News Headlines

2018 McLaren 720S Enlarge Photo

Ever wondered what a Civic Type R pickup truck would look like? Probably not, but Honda has built one so now you can find out anyway. There aren't plans to put it into production but Honda is considering taking it to the Nürburgring.

McLaren's 720S, the automaker's first second-generation supercar, has been annihilating the competition. Find out what all the fuss is about in our first drive review.

Jeep's pint-sized Renegade is about to undergo a facelift. We've spotted a camouflaged prototype, and from what we can tell the designers won't be messing with the vehicle's cute looks.

What if the Civic Type R came as a pickup? Wonder no more

2018 McLaren 720S first drive review

2019 Jeep Renegade spy shots

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback reboots for $20,910 starting price

More than 1 hybrid variant pegged for next Porsche 911

Reader Report: Spending a year with two Chevy Bolt EVs

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class adds 362-horsepower E450 model

2018 Volvo XC60 vs 2018 Volvo XC90: Compare Cars

Rivian will show electric pickup and SUV at 2018 LA auto show

Report: Electric cars will exceed half the market and displace 7 percent of gasoline consumption by 2040

