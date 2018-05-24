2019 Ford F-150 Raptor debuts with updated Fox shocks, Recaro seats

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Ford F-150 Raptor is hard to beat if you like to go off-road, and fast.

It's currently in its second generation and the competition still hasn't come up with a genuine alternative.

Well, their job's now been made even harder as Ford has introduced a round of updates on the Raptor for the 2019 model year.

The most substantial is the new electronically controlled Fox shock absorbers that were developed closely with Ford. Called Live Valve, the advanced shocks rely on sensors in the suspension and body and continuously adjust damping in real-time to suit the conditions. The sensors even determine if the truck is airborne, in which case the damper setting is set to full stiffness to help smooth things out as the truck lands.

The result is improved comfort, better handling and bottom-out resistance, enabling the Raptor to go even faster on rough terrain.

But Ford hasn't ignored the rock crawlers as low-speed performance has also been improved. There's a new Trail Control feature that acts like cruise control for low-speed, rugged terrain. The system automatically adjusts power and braking to each individual wheel to allow drivers to focus on steering over rugged terrain by ensuring the truck moves smoothly. Trail Control can be activated at speeds from 1 to 20 mph depending on driveline position.

The final updates on the 2019 Raptor are an expanded color palette, a new beadlock-capable wheel design, and new Recaro seats up front. The bucket-style seats provide better bolstering and can be dressed with blue Alcantara inserts and accent stitching.

There's no extra power, so the truck's 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 is still pumping out 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system.

Sales of the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor commence in late 2018.