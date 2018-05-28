Hennessey's 1,000-HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trachkawk does 0-60 in 2.7 seconds

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Texan tuner Hennessey has been cooking up serious power for the already seriously powerful 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Out of the box, the super Jeep pounds the pavement with 707 horsepower.

Hennessey's HPE1000 version? This one reportedly cranks out over 1,000 horsepower at the crank. Enough oomph to get the big pig rig moving from a standstill up to 60 mph in the blink of an eye that is 2.7 seconds, down from a stock 3.5 seconds.

Shown in the video below, Hennessey lines its modified Trackhawk so the snout faces toward the finish line timer situated a quarter of a mile away. Launch control appears to be engaged as the brake and throttle pedals are firmly pressed. There's a flurry of noise and then the brake is released. Skyward is the direction the nose wants to shoot, but the Jeep dances its way down the straight path of tarmac. You already know how quickly the 0-60 mph dash is dispatched. The full quarter mile disappears in just 10.7 seconds while the HPE1000 Trackhawk traps at 132 mph.

What other vehicles can go 0-60 in just 2.7 seconds?

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS

The Lamborghini Aventador

The Nissan GT-R Nismo

The McLaren 650S

The Acura NSX

The Ferrari F12 tdf

A Tesla Model X P100D with Ludicrous mode is just a tenth slower while a McLaren P1 is just a tenth quicker—yes, the hypercar. That's how crazy quick the Hennessey-tuned Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk really is.

To achieve this (more than) ludicrous speed, Hennessey swap out the standard blower for a 4.5-liter supercharger. It's placed upon the Hellcat 6.2-liter V-8 and paired with fresh headers and retuned engine management software amongst other things. The end result is a vehicle that produces 1,012 horsepower.

Durning dyno testing, Hennessey saw 823 hp at the rear wheels. Apparently, the team is able to turn off the all-wheel-drive system and just route the power rearward for dyno runs. The number represents a fairly hefty loss from the crank to the drivetrain as we'd expect it to be closer to 860 hp based on a 1,012 horsepower crank figure. Additionally, we'd have to imagine that the fastest launches would occur with AWD engaged.

Regardless, the performance on the track speaks for itself. Hennessey has made a crazy quick machine quite a bit quicker.