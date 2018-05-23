2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 spotted totally uncovered





2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 spied Enlarge Photo

We're not supposed to see it yet, but the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 made a surprise appearance recently in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A Camaro6 forum user by the name of "mlee" snapped photos of a truck carrying the refreshed pony car, but the changes don't exactly mirror those on the regular 2019 Camaro.

Foremost, it appears the current ZL1's fascia will carry over, for better or worse. The refreshed 2019 Camaro SS (shown below) ushered in a rather controversial design, so some Camaro fans are sure to be relieved to see the older design on the ZL1.

Moving around to the back, the Camaro ZL1 spied here shows the car will receive new taillights and a reworked bumper. A few other Camaro models onboard the truck show Chevrolet may have a new low-rise rear spoiler in store for the 1LE model, too.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Enlarge Photo

The rear fascia is the only drastic change we can spot with the taillights being the largest departure from the current Camaro ZL1. The units are clear versus the solid red lights found on the current car. They're also less angular and rounder. Overall, it doesn't look bad, especially finished in the silver exterior color.

It's hard to imagine the car will feature any drastic horsepower gains or other mechanical changes. Aside from the cosmetics, the 2019 Camaro is nearly identical to the current model. Right now, the ZL1 makes a rather healthy 650 horsepower and identical amount of torque. Power is sent to either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission, and then to the rear wheels.

We certainly foresee the 2019 Camaro ZL1 gaining launch control and line lock, which Chevy added to the 2019 Camaro SS. The latter allows the driver to spin the rear tires with ease to warm up the tires ahead of a drag race. Or, to perform smoky burnouts for all to see.

It's unclear when we may see the car officially debut, but we'd imagine quite soon if Chevy is running around with unmasked prototypes.