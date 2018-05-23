Ferrari SP38, 2017 Ford GT, 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T: Car News Headlines

May 23, 2018
Ferrari SP38

Ferrari SP38

Ferrari has a new Special Projects car, and it's called the SP38. The name doesn't give away any clues but the design makes it obvious that the iconic F40 was the source of inspiration.

Ford's GT is back in the headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. Remember how Ford said owners weren't allowed to sell the car for at least two years? Well, one owner did and got four times the sticker value.

Porsche has quite the number of 911 variants. One of the best isn't even the fastest. It's the 911 Carrera T, and we have a full review for you.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ferrari SP38 channels the iconic F40

2017 Ford GT sells for $1.8M at auction

2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T first drive review: the way forward for a classic

5 hidden ways automakers keep new cars affordable

2019 BMW 3-Series spy shots and video

How many Americans will buy an electric car in the next 5 years? Twitter poll results

2018 Opel Corsa GSi hot hatch revealed with 148 horsepower

Survey finds public trust in self-driving cars declined after fatal crashes

DS 3 Crossback to offer EV option, target Audi Q2

Why are so many electric cars (still) only sold in California?

