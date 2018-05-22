Porsche 911 Turbo, Mercedes-EQ Formula E, Ford Mach 1: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A prototype for the next-generation Porsche 911 Turbo has been spotted. The particular tester is for the car's convertible option, which should be launched alongside the coupe in late 2019 or early the following year.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the first details on its Formula E program. The automaker has branded its team Mercedes-EQ and will start in the 2019/2020 season, the sixth for the electric car racing series.

Ford is working on an electric SUV for launch in 2020. The vehicle is tentatively labeled the Mach 1 and is said to also draw a few visual cues from the Mustang.

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet spy shots

Mercedes to race under EQ electric sub-brand in Formula E

Ford Mach 1 electric SUV will share platform with next Escape

6 things to know about the 2019 Subaru Ascent

Canadian businessman buys major stake in McLaren

Electrify America expands fast-charging network to Simon malls

2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 mild hybrid arrives in late 2018 to replace the E43

2019 Subaru Ascent first drive: my other family crossover is a canoe

Production VW ID hatchback to look just like concept

New emails show FCA knew of diesel cheats as early as 2010