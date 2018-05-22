Porsche 911 Turbo, Mercedes-EQ Formula E, Ford Mach 1: Today's Car News

News
19 minutes ago
2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
A prototype for the next-generation Porsche 911 Turbo has been spotted. The particular tester is for the car's convertible option, which should be launched alongside the coupe in late 2019 or early the following year.
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the first details on its Formula E program. The automaker has branded its team Mercedes-EQ and will start in the 2019/2020 season, the sixth for the electric car racing series.
Ford is working on an electric SUV for launch in 2020. The vehicle is tentatively labeled the Mach 1 and is said to also draw a few visual cues from the Mustang.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet spy shots
Mercedes to race under EQ electric sub-brand in Formula E
Ford Mach 1 electric SUV will share platform with next Escape
6 things to know about the 2019 Subaru Ascent
Canadian businessman buys major stake in McLaren
Electrify America expands fast-charging network to Simon malls
2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 mild hybrid arrives in late 2018 to replace the E43
2019 Subaru Ascent first drive: my other family crossover is a canoe
Production VW ID hatchback to look just like concept
New emails show FCA knew of diesel cheats as early as 2010
