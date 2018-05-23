The Aston Martin Vulcan is going racing...sort of

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Aston Martin is in full attack as it dives headlong into its Second Century plan.

The cars are aggressive yet still beautiful, and at every level of performance and price being offered. Near the top of the hill sits the mighty Vulcan tracak car.

This 830-horsepower super machine appears poised to dominate any race track upon which it's placed, though it doesn't meet the specs of any particular competition. Nevertheless, we're soon going to see the car racing because Aston Martin is taking a pair of Vulcans to Le Mans to compete in an all-Aston battle royale.

The event is called the Aston Martin Racing Festival. On June 16, ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 38 different Aston Martin cars will line up for a 45-minute race. We're talking about a run of the full track here, which means 8.5 miles that will be filled with tremendous sights and sounds.

Each of the Vulcans will be powered by a 7.0-liter V-12 engine, benefitting them with a serious power-to-weight advantage over the rest of the field. That includes Aston Martin's Vantage GT3s. The only vehicle that has an edge over the Vulcan is the GT1-spec Aston Martin DBR9 that raced a few years back.

In 2005, the DBR9 won its debut race. That was the 12 Hours of Sebring. Aston Martin Racing then took the car on an incredible run during the 2006 American Le Mans Series, where it took first place at Lime Rock, Miller Motorsports Park, Mosport, Petit Le Mans, and Laguna Seca.

The Vulcan and the DBR9 entires are joined by a slew of GT3- and GT4-spec Vantages. The noise should be properly epic, and the entirety of the Circuit de la Sarthe will be filled with beauty in motion.

Brilliantly fast motion.