Tesla Model 3 Performance, Chevy Corvette ZR1, Audi S6 Avant: Car News Headlines

2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the weekend dropped new details on additional Model 3 variants. One of the juicy tidbits was the acceleration of the Model 3 Performance, which Musk said would be quicker than the times generated by BMW's M3.

Speaking of quick cars, one of the quickest around is Chevrolet's Corvette ZR1. Offering the best bang for the buck right now, the giant-killing sports car recently stopped by Jay Leno's Garage and made quite the impression on the funny man.

Audi's redesigned S6 Avant has been spotted testing. While we're unlikely to see the vehicle on local soil, we'll get its mechanical setup in redesigned versions of the S6 sedan and S7 hatchback.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

