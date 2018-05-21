Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave wedding in an electric E-Type

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Saturday's royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wasn’t just about the dress, as there were an assortment of interesting British cars in service throughout the event.

One of the standouts was the Jaguar E-Type Zero, an electric version of the iconic sports car that Harry and his new wife drove from Windsor Castle to the reception at nearby Frogmore House.

The E-Type Zero isn't a car you can buy just yet. It's a concept built using a donor E-Type, which Jaguar unveiled last year to gauge interest in a potential commercial electric conversion for the sports car.

It packs a 40-kilowatt-hour battery and 295-horsepower electric motor in the tight confines of the E-Type's sexy silhouette. The relatively high range is made possible because of the low weight of the car coupled with its slippery shape.

Bentley State Limousine for the Queen Enlarge Photo

Other cars on duty during the day included a 1950 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV State Car that Markle rode in to the chapel, a Bentley Mulsanne that Markle's mother Daria rode in, and the Bentley Golden Jubilee (shown above) that Queen Elizabeth rode in together with Prince Philip. And behind each car in the procession was a Range Rover carrying British secret service, royal guards and police.

Now that she's part of the royal family, Meghan, whose title is Duchess of Sussex, will have to get used to living with a permanent securty detail, though that doesn't mean she'll have to give up driving on her own.

Simon Morgan, the director of a security agency that works closely with the royal family, told CBS News in an interview published Thursday that Markle will be given special driver training on how to avoid a potential attacker chasing her on the road, including how to execute high-speed J-turns, a maneuver where a reversing vehicle is spun 180 degrees and continues, facing forward, without changing direction of travel.