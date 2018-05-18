Fired from Ford, father of GT supercar now president of company building it





2018 Ford GT via Ford GT Forum Enlarge Photo

The main person behind the modern Ford GT is now one of the people in charge at the company that builds the supercar.

Raj Nair, former president of Ford North America, is now president of Canada's Multimatic Motorsports, Road & Track reported Friday.

Nair was pushed out of his role at Ford following an investigation into "inappropriate behavior," and his latest move seems more than a smidge coincidental.

The former Ford executive was instrumental in putting the latest GT supercar and Le Mans racing program together. Part of the GT program sees Multimatic build the GT for Ford, though the company is perhaps most well known for its spool-valve dampers. The dampers are used in various race car applications. Now, Nair will still be heavily involved in the passion project of his—even if it's not at Ford.

Raj Nair Executive Vice President of Ford North America Enlarge Photo

Multimatic confirmed Nair's appointment to the position with R&T, which has been in place since May 7. Nair himself also appears to have commented on his new position at Multimatic on an unofficial Ford GT forum.

"I’m really excited about joining the Multimatic team and our future," Nair said in a post. "And of course, I’m so happy to be able to stay part of the GT community!"

Previously, Nair was with Ford for 31 years. His immediate dismissal came as a shock to the industry, though the automaker never provided details over his alleged "inappropriate behavior."

At the time of his dismissal last February, Ford CEO Jim Hackett said, "We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration."

Nair not only helped bring the Ford GT to life, but he also owns one. The former Ford exec showed off his unique GT last February sporting a "Victory" exterior paint scheme. The colors mimic the GT Le Mans racer, and the package is only available to Ford employees.