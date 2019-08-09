COPO built two street-legal track-day specials off the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, with VINs included, and then killed the program. Those two cars ended up in customer hands, and we've got their story.

A fresh look and new tech should grace the BMW 5-Series shortly. How do we know? Because a prototype for an updated version of the German mid-size sedan has just been spotted.

Ford built a total of 12 prototypes for the GT40, four of which featured a roadster body style. The first of the roadsters is still in a highly original state, and it's headed for an auction. Don't expect much change from $10 million for this one.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news

The street-legal COPO Chevrolet Camaro that never was: Only two 2017 Track Day Performance Camaros were built

2021 BMW 5-Series spy shots

Ford's first GT40 Roadster likely to bring big bucks at auction

7 ways automakers charge for things now that used to be free

BMW 6-Series bows out after 2019

Nikola wins DOE fuel-cell development grant

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA45 spy shots

Base 2020 BMW X5 crossover is coming, will cost less than $60,000

Mercedes readies new EQ concept and EQV van for 2019 Frankfurt auto show

EU engine-tech project could help gas catch up with gasoline