C8 Corvette spied, Mustang GT Performance Pack 2 tested, BMW iNext teased: Car News Headlines

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
For years we've heard rumors of the mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette, but proof such a car exists has come via spy shots of prototypes. The latest tester is wearing the least camouflage gear yet and gives us a good sense of the car's final design.
Ford's Mustang GT finally handles like the sports car it's always wanted to be. You'll need to pony up for the Performance Package Level 2 first, but you won't be disappointed.
BMW has given us our first glimpse at its much-hyped iNext via a teaser. It confirms speculation that the vehicle will be a crossover SUV of some sort. A concept is coming this year ahead of the production model's debut in 2021.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
