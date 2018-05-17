C8 Corvette spied, Mustang GT Performance Pack 2 tested, BMW iNext teased: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

For years we've heard rumors of the mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette, but proof such a car exists has come via spy shots of prototypes. The latest tester is wearing the least camouflage gear yet and gives us a good sense of the car's final design.

Ford's Mustang GT finally handles like the sports car it's always wanted to be. You'll need to pony up for the Performance Package Level 2 first, but you won't be disappointed.

BMW has given us our first glimpse at its much-hyped iNext via a teaser. It confirms speculation that the vehicle will be a crossover SUV of some sort. A concept is coming this year ahead of the production model's debut in 2021.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots and video

2018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Package Level 2 first drive: making it a real sports car

BMW teases iNext tech flagship, says concept coming in 2018

2018 Volkswagen Atlas: a third row worth fighting over

Meet the 2019 Ford Everest: the other Ranger-based SUV

Tesla Model 3 software updates revealed

Flouting possible legal agreement, somehow there's a new Ford GT heading to auction

2019 Honda Fit review

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 spy shots

Northeast states band together to direct charging infrastructure