Tesla Model X sets world record towing a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner





Tesla has set a new Guinness World Record. One of the automaker's Model X crossover SUVs towed a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for 987 feet to become the heaviest tow by a production passenger electric vehicle.

The attempt took place in Melbourne, Australia with help from the country's national carrier Qantas.

According to Qantas, the passenger jet weighs a hefty 286,600 pounds with minimal fuel left in the tanks. To be clear, the figure is far beyond the Model X's tow rating of 5,112 pounds.

Tesla isn't the first to tackle a major towing job. Porsche previously set its own record after a Cayenne Diesel managed to pull an Airbus A380 for 137 feet. The Model X handily outdid the figure, though it's worth noting the Airbus A380 also weighs considerably more than the Dreamliner. The Cayenne pulled nearly 630,000 pounds to the Tesla's 286,600 pounds. The two records are different, as the Model X claimed the title for passenger electric cars.

The Model X in question is none other than a P100D variant packing 603 horsepower and 713 pound-feet of torque. The "P" denotes "Performance," while the "D" stands for "dual-motor." The 713 pound-feet of torque obviously came in handy to tow the mammoth airplane for nearly 1,000 feet down the runway.

It's also not the first time Tesla and Qantas have partnered for some original content. Two years ago, both companies organized a friendly drag race between a Boeing 737 and a Tesla Model S. At the time Qantas said the video was meant to celebrate innovation and sustainability with Tesla, though we won't spoil the outcome of that race. We've included the drag race video below, along with the towing world record video right up above.