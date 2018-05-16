Borgward BX6, Bentley Continental GTC, Hyundai Kona N: Today's Car News

May 16, 2018
2019 Borgward BX6

2019 Borgward BX6

Germany's Borgward has unveiled the third model since its revival earlier this decade, the BX6 coupe-like crossover. The vehicle is positioned as an alternative to the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and will hit markets where Borgwards are sold by the end of the year.

Bentley's redesigned Continental GT is simply stunning. Soon, the car will spawn its convertible variant and we've got spy shots of a prototype.

The boss of the Hyundai N performance division wants to build a tuned version of the Kona compact crossover. The vehicle seems like a no-brainer, especially with Volkswagen known to be developing a T-Roc R.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Borgward joins coupe-like crossover craze with BX6

2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible spy shots

Hyundai N mulls hot Kona SUV

Despite government efforts, keyless ignitions linked to carbon monoxide deaths

Volvo ditches diesel

Why aren't automakers advertising electric cars? Maybe they are

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport race car storms Monza

2018 Nissan Leaf review

Bloodhound SSC land speed record attempt pushed back to late 2019

Honda starts production of new Insight hybrid in Indiana

