Borgward BX6, Bentley Continental GTC, Hyundai Kona N: Today's Car News

2019 Borgward BX6 Enlarge Photo

Germany's Borgward has unveiled the third model since its revival earlier this decade, the BX6 coupe-like crossover. The vehicle is positioned as an alternative to the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and will hit markets where Borgwards are sold by the end of the year.

Bentley's redesigned Continental GT is simply stunning. Soon, the car will spawn its convertible variant and we've got spy shots of a prototype.

The boss of the Hyundai N performance division wants to build a tuned version of the Kona compact crossover. The vehicle seems like a no-brainer, especially with Volkswagen known to be developing a T-Roc R.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

