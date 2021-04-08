You can now get the looks and performance of Ford's Explorer ST for about $4,000 less. The Blue Oval is launching a new Explorer Enthusiast ST for the 2021 model year with the same 400-hp powertrain as the regular Explorer ST, but minus some of the luxury items.

The Kona is the basis of Hyundai N's first dedicated performance crossover arriving later in 2021. To be called the Kona N, the sporty compact crossover is coming with 276 hp and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The jury is still out on whether all-wheel drive will be included, however.

BMW Group plans 13 electric vehicles across its BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands by 2023, one of which will be an electric X1. To be called an iX1, the electric X1 has just been spotted in prototype form.

2022 Lincoln Aviator SUV price cut to $52,090

Lotus assurance program covers cars up to 20 years old

Tougher emissions rules coming by July, EPA chief confirms

Alfa Romeo Tonale to launch in early 2022

2022 Kia Carnival vs. 2022 Honda Odyssey: Compare Minivans

Move over Apple and Google, Xiaomi wants to launch electric car

Polestar aims to make the first climate-neutral car by 2030