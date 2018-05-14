You can lease a Pagani Huayra Roadster for $25,000 per month

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Pagani Huayra Roadster, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Looking to get into a supercar but don't like the idea of actual car ownership? Putnam Leasing has a deal for you, and it will put you in the driver's seat of a Pagani Huayra Roadster. It will cost quite a bit of dough, though. For $25,339 per month, you can now lease a Pagani, and it may be the most expensive car lease "deal" ever.

This isn't a zero-down deal either. To start, you need to put down $700,000. Then you get to make that $25,339 payment every month over the course of 60 months. That's $1,520,340 in monthly payments for a total investment of $2,220,340, and in the end you own nothing. This for a car that originally cost $2.4 million.

That sounds insane, and it is for the average person. But it might not be as crazy for a business. This lease could qualify has a smart business expense, depending on local leasing laws and business tax deductions. Additionally, it comes with a caveat that if the car increases in value by the end of the lease term, the lessee gets the difference between the sale price and the predicted residual value.

The car in question is one of just 100 Pagani Huayra Roadsters, so there's a strong chance its value will trend upward. After all, who wouldn't want to spend some quality time behind the wheel of a soulful spaceship packing an AMG-built V-12 engine that cranks out 752 horsepower?

We're curious about the mileage limitation. Your average lease often doles out a total mileage figure of 10,000, 12,000, or sometimes 15,000 per year. There's no way Putnam Leasing would allow for such a number here, and you're unlikely to find a Huayra that's driven that much anyway. Sure, some wonderful owner out there may take his or her Huayra anywhere and everywhere...

...but that person isn't leasing the thing.