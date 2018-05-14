Aston Martin inaugurates AMR Performance Center

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin on Friday cut the ribbon on the new AMR Performance Center located next to the Nürburgring race track in Germany.

The site isn't actually new as it was originally established in 2008 as the Nürburgring Test Center, though the name change reflects the more customer-oriented operations that will take place there going forward.

“The Aston Martin Nürburgring Test Center has served us well for the last decade but now we have stepped up a gear, with a re-branded, full-service performance center,” Aston Martin Vice President and Chief Special Operations Officer David King said at the inauguration. “This will allow us to enhance our customer service, extend our road car testing and provide a higher level of support to our racing customers.”

King described the site as a “one-stop-shop” for customers looking to develop their abilities on the track, whether we're talking just the occasional track day enthusiast or a professional racing driver competing with one of Aston Martin's dedicated race cars. Some of the services to be offered will include a development program to obtain a racing license, as well as race and track car rentals and even a taxi service that will take passengers for a high-speed ride around the 'Ring.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Enlarge Photo

For owners of the hardcore AMR Pro cars like the track-only Vulcan AMR Pro and upcoming Valkyrie AMR Pro, as well as special series models like the One-77, the AMR Performance Center will offer specialist maintenance and repair services. And for customer teams competing in motorsports with dedicated race cars like the Vantage GTE and upcoming Vantage GT3 and GT4, the AMR Performance Center will become a major European support hub where teams will be able to visit for advice and an enhanced parts service.

Aston Martin also used the inauguration of the AMR Performance Center to introduce the new DB11 AMR. The model gets a 630-horsepower rating for its 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 and replaces the standard V-12-powered DB11 in the DB11 family.