Cody Walker brings a Toyota Supra to Jay Leno's Garage

You're in for a special episode of “Jay Leno's Garage” today.

Cody Walker, the youngest brother of the late Paul Walker, visits Jay Leno and the comedian's famous garage with a 1993 Toyota Supra.

But this isn't any old Supra. It's a right-hand-drive example shipped from Japan, probably not overnight, and the car looks to be in good condition. That's impressive considering it's a modified example, which is probably the case for pretty much every Supra you see, and the fact that it is one of the first examples of the MkIV generation.

The car doesn't actually belong to Walker, although he admits he's keen to get his hands on a Supra just like it. It was brought into the country by Top Rank International Vehicle Importers, which currently lists it for sale at $49,995. It's got 44,000 miles on the clock, a six-speed manual, and of course that 2JZ-GTE 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 under the hood. In Japan, this model of Supra officially made 276 horsepower and 318 pound-feet of torque, though in reality it was delivering more. In export markets, the twin-turbo Supra was making closer to 320 hp, though export models did feature a different design for the turbochargers.

Part of the reason for Walker's visit to Jay Leno's Garage is to build awareness for the upcoming In Memory of Paul charity car meet, scheduled for May 20 in Santa Clarita, California. Tickets are only $10 ($5 if you pre-purchase them at www.inmemoryofpaul.com) and all proceeds from the event will benefit Paul Walker's non-profit charitable foundation Reach Out WorldWide.

As for the modern Toyota Supra we'll see in showrooms next year, there are rumors the debut will take place next January at the Detroit auto show. Power will come from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6, albeit one sourced from BMW. A more powerful powertrain with hybrid technology, possibly in a GRMN version of the car, is also expected.