Mercedes-AMG GT S now available as roadster

Buyers looking for a serious sports car with luxury and style have a new option in the form of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster.

The open-top version of AMG's sports car made its debut in 2016 but only in GT and GT C guises. Now the Affalterbach tuner has added the mid-range GT S Roadster.

Like all AMG GT models, the GT S Roadster is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and spinning the rear wheels. The car also comes standard with an electronically controlled locking differential at the rear axle, which is integrated with the rear-mounted transmission (transaxle).

Peak output is 515 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque, which will see the car sprint to 60 mph from rest in 3.7 seconds and top out at 192 mph. The acceleration figure matches the GT S coupe though the top speed is 1 mph lower.

The roof of the car is a three-layered automated soft-top supported by a lightweight structure combining aluminum, magnesium and steel, which helps to keep the vehicle's center of gravity low. Additional roll-over protection is provided by an integrated aluminum cross-member, while the inserted acoustic mat improves noise comfort.

Despite being a convertible, the GT S Roadster is still a serious sports car. In addition to the aforementioned differential lock, the car also comes with dynamic engine and trasmission mounts and composite brake rotors measuring up to 15.4 inches at the front and clamped down by six-piston calipers.

And there's plenty of luxury, too. Nappa leather features throughout the cabin and AMG adds its silver chrome trim package as standard. This lines the center console surround, air vent bezels and trim strips in the door armrests in silver chrome. Piano black and carbon fiber are offered as alternatives.

Pricing information for the GT S Roadster will be announced closer to the market launch in late 2018, but we can expect a slight premium on the $132k starting price of the GT S coupe.