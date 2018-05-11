BMW M5 Competition, Dodge Viper Targa, Mercedes-AMG G63: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 BMW M5 Compettiion Enlarge Photo

The standard BMW M5 just not quick enough for you? Well, you're in luck as the car has spawned a Competition model with extra power and stiffer suspension. The result is a mid-size luxury sedan that will hit 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds.

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR concept Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen has revealed its fastest, most powerful Golf GTI in the nameplate's history. It's modeled after the GTI TCR race car and is headed for production later this year. Sadly, there's no word whether this 290-horsepower hot hatch is headed to the United States.

Dodge Viper targa by Prefix Enlarge Photo

Dodge never built an open-top version of its most recent Viper, but there's a company by the name of Prefix that has a factory-like convertible conversion for the V-10 supercar. Recently, the company added a targa conversion that looks just as good.

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Enlarge Photo

This week's big news was Rolls-Royce entering the SUV race with a new model called the Cullinan. It starts almost $100k above the Bentley Bentayga and could quite possibly become the British brand's most popular model.

Teaser for Lagonda SUV debuting in 2021 Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin announced this week that its revived Lagonda ultra-luxury brand's first model will be an SUV. It's coming in 2021 and will feature the same radical design themes we saw on the Lagonda Vision concept unveiled in March at the 2018 Geneva auto show.

2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin also announced this week the new V12 Vantage V600, which serves as a final send-off for the previous-generation Vantage sports car. Like the original of Vantage V600 of 1998, the new one delivers close to 600 hp.

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Enlarge Photo

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is new for the first time since 1979, and we put it to the test both on- and off-road. Spoiler alert: It still has all its boxy charm, but it's more refined with a nicer interior and sharper dynamics, especially in AMG G63 trim.

AMG Speedway in Seoul, South Korea Enlarge Photo

AMG now has a race track named after it. The track is the AMG Speedway located near the South Korean capital Seoul, which will be used for both motorsports purposes as well as AMG customer events.