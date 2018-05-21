Jaguar I-Pace race car makes driving, not racing, debut at 2018 Formula E Berlin e-Prix

May 21, 2018
Follow Jeff

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race car dynamic debut during 2018 Formula E Berlin ePrix

Jaguar is betting big on electric cars. That's clearly evident with the new battery-powered I-Pace crossover SUV and the fact that the British automaker has been racing in the Formula E Championship since the 2016/2017 season.

Jaguar is also creating a support series for Formula E. Called the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, it's a one-make series built around a dedicated racing version of the I-Pace which made its dynamic debut on Saturday during the 2018 Formula E Berlin ePrix. Driving the race-ready SUV was Formula E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag.

The stunt took place at the famous Templehoff Airport which serves as the circuit for the German capital's Formula E race. Agag was apparently quite thrilled to pilot this Jag because he knows that it is an important step toward combining a passion for electric road cars with an enthusiasm for the racing itself.

"When we launched the eTrophy series, I said I wanted to get behind the wheel and here we are eight months later,” Agag said in a statement. “This glimpse into the future will be a special moment for the championship as we look ahead to the next generation of electric racing.”

Agag's drive was only to show off the vehicle. The racing action, which will feature up to 20 I-Pace SUVs, will coincide with Formula E's 2018/2019 season which kicks off this December.

The Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy will be an “arrive and drive” style series, where Jaguar maintains the vehicles and handle all logistics. One of the first teams to commit to the series was Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

As for the road-going I-Pace, it arrives in showrooms later this year as a 2019 model and with a price tag of $70,495. At launch, it will feature a 90-kilowatt-hour battery pack that feeds a pair of motors and provides 220 miles of range. The motors are found at each axle and combine to produce 400 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque.

The race car, sadly, is not for sale.

HI-RES GALLERY: Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race car dynamic debut during 2018 Formula E Berlin ePrix
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Audi S6 Avant spy shots 2019 Audi S6 Avant spy shots
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave wedding in an electric E-Type Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave wedding in an electric E-Type
Volkswagen bringing enthusiast-focused concepts to US car shows Volkswagen bringing enthusiast-focused concepts to US car shows
Jaguar I-Pace race car makes driving, not racing, debut at 2018 Formula E Berlin e-Prix Jaguar I-Pace race car makes driving, not racing, debut at 2018 Formula E Berlin e-Prix
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.