2019 Mercedes G-Class, 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Hennessey's Demon: The Week In Reverse

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

We experienced the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 and AMG G63; Rolls-Royce unveiled the 2019 Cullinan SUV; and Hennessey set a new quarter-mile record with its Dodge Demon. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is new for the first time since 1979, and we put it to the test both on- and off-road. Spoiler alert: It still has all its boxy charm, but it's more refined with a nicer interior and sharper dynamics.

We learned that Cadillac is saying farewell to the compact ATS sport sedan as 2018 will be its last model year. The ATS coupe will return for 2019 alongside a new CT5, which will replace both the compact ATS and mid-size CTS in the luxury automaker's lineup.

Rolls-Royce took the wraps off its first SUV, the 2019 Cullinan. With the opulence of a Rolls-Royce, the capability of an SUV, and the size of Texas, it is sure to set a new standard for luxury when it goes on sale in the U.S. in 2019 priced from $325,000.

The new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class has been spotted testing on public roads. Set to square off with the upcoming BMW X7 and the latest Audi Q7, the new GLS should go on sale in 2019 as a 2020 model.

Hennessey Performance Engineering has taken the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to new heights by setting a quarter-mile record of 9.14 seconds. With a trap speed of 152 mph, it's now the fastest Demon on the planet. To achieve that ludicrous time, the team sends 880 horsepower to the rear wheels.