Porsche 911 GT3 R, Lamborghini Marzal, Lister Lightning: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



1967 Lamborghini Marzal concept Enlarge Photo

Porsche's 911 GT3 R race car has just been updated. The car is closely aligned to the 911 GT3 RS, with its 4.0-liter flat-6 said to be almost identical to the one in the road car.

Back in 1967, Lamborghini unveiled a concept car with see-through doors. The car is called the Marzal, and it's set to make a historic visit to Monte Carlo this weekend.

Lister is close to revealing a tuned version of the Jaguar F-Pace SVR. The British performance marque boasts that its version, to be called the Lightning, will be the world's fastest SUV.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed

Lamborghini Marzal concept to revisit Monaco

Lister Lightning promises to be world's fastest SUV

More turbo, more money: 2018 Fiat 500 price hiked to $16,245

Miami gives green light for Formula 1 race as early as 2019

2018 Honda Clarity Electric hits dealerships in California and Oregon with $199 lease deal

Zoyte preps a Range Rover Sport clone for the Chinese market

2018.5 Nissan Versa adds safety, convenience tech for modest $200 price hike

Owner of Ford Mustang that melted in Hawaii speaks out

NTSB launches investigation into another Tesla crash after it caught fire and killed two teens in Florida