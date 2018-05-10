Durango Pursuit joins Dodge's police fleet offerings

May 10, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit and Charger Pursuit police cars

2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit and Charger Pursuit police cars

Enlarge Photo

Police forces looking for extra space in their vehicles now have a new option in the form of the 2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit.

Dodge says it was prompted to offer the Durango Pursuit following positive feedback from unofficial testing results conducted by Michigan State Police.

The vehicle takes lessons learned from the Charger Pursuit, America's most popular police sedan, and combines them with additional space, all-wheel-drive traction, extra ground clearance, and the ability to tow up to 7,200 pounds.

2017 Dodge Charger Pursuit

2017 Dodge Charger Pursuit

Enlarge Photo

The Durango Pursuit is powered by a 5.7-liter V-8 delivering 360 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque, and the vehicle's all-wheel-drive system incorporates a two-speed transfer case for true low-range off-road capability. A key upgrade for police duty are larger, heavy-duty brakes that deliver a 60-0 mph stopping distance of 134 feet for the big SUV.

Alternatives to the Durango Pursuit include the Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle and Ford Expedition Pursuit, but the Dodge's smaller size could prove beneficial in tight urban settings and the lower price tag of the donor Durango compared to the Tahoe and Expedition should also prove enticing to police fleets around the country.

For us civilian folk, the 2018 Durango includes for the first time high-performance SRT guise. This model comes with a 6.4-liter V-8 delivering 475 hp and 470 lb-ft. Tamer models can also be made to look tough thanks to an appearance package that mimics the design of the SRT model.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

290-horsepower VW Golf GTI TCR road car previewed by concept 290-horsepower VW Golf GTI TCR road car previewed by concept
Reggie Jackson to sell 19 of his cars at Indy auction Reggie Jackson to sell 19 of his cars at Indy auction
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots and video 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots and video
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury SUV revealed 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury SUV revealed
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.