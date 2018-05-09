Cadillac says farewell to the ATS after 2018

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Cadillac ATS-V and CTS-V Championship Edition models Enlarge Photo

Cadillac's in transition. On Wednesday, the automaker confirmed 2018 will be the final model year for the compact ATS sedan.

While the ATS sedan is dead after 2018, Cadillac spokesman Donny Nordlicht confirmed to Motor Authority that the ATS Coupe will continue into the 2019 model year.

The ATS sedan is leaving us, but the automaker isn't leaving the segment. A new CT5 sedan is in the works to replace both the compact ATS and mid-size CTS.

Cadillac's sedan lineup will eventually consist of three sedans: a compact sedan likely dubbed CT4, a CT5 that straddles between compact and mid-size, and the full-size CT6 as the brand's flagship sedan.

In addition to the recently announced XT4 compact crossover, the American luxury automaker is working on a full-size three-row XT6 to sit between the XT5 and Escalade in the lineup.

Along with a shift in the lineup comes a shift in management, as the automaker fired its president Johan de Nysschen and appointed Steven K. Carlisle, who was recently managing director and president of GM Canada.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Cadillac lineup as they become available.