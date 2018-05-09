2019 BMW M5 Competition, 2019 Dodge Charger, 2021 Lagonda SUV: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 BMW M5 Compettiion Enlarge Photo

BMW's M5 has spawned a Competition model with extra power and stiffer suspension. The result is a mid-size luxury sedan that will hit 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds.

Dodge will introduce some updates for the 2019 Charger. A teaser shot released today reveals the new grille design for the Charger SRT Hellcat model.

Aston Martin has confirmed that the first model from its rebooted Lagonda ultra-luxury brand will be an SUV. It's coming in 2021 and will feature the same radical design themes we saw on the Lagonda Vision concept unveiled in March at the 2018 Geneva auto show.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

