Vantage V600 badge returns on bespoke V-12 model

The Aston Martin Vantage V600 is back, only this time it's packing a V-12 under the hood and limited to just 14 examples—seven coupes and seven Volante convertibles.

The original Vantage V600 was a post-title upgrade offered to owners of the V8 Virage back in 1998. The car offered close to 600 horsepower thanks to a pair of superchargers, which at the time was about the same power you'd get in the most powerful supercars.

The modern Vantage V600 also has about 600 hp—592 to be exact—this time from Aston Martin's venerable 5.9-liter V-12, with drive sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed manual transmission. The car's body is also all carbon fiber.

1998 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V600 Enlarge Photo

The car was commissioned by a private individual via the Q by Aston Martin personalization service and features a number of references to the original launched two decades ago.

These include the re-imagined front fender vents and the hood's power bulge.

The modern Vantage V600 also benefits from a darkened grille and carbon fiber rear diffuser both unique to the model.

The external look of the car is further distinguished by bespoke center-lock forged and machined aluminum wheels.

The interior features a blend of carbon fiber and dark anodized aluminium. The lightweight seats have an all-new perforation pattern and are joined by a carbon fiber center console, saddle leather armrest, solid gear shifter, and bespoke dials in the instrument cluster.

Aston Martin will start deliveries of the new Vantage V600 in the second half of 2018. Available via order only, the cars represent the last two-door models built on Aston Martin's outgoing VH platform.

Pricing and availability for the United States are yet to be announced.