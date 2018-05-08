Today in first-world problems: Your Porsche 918 supercar may be recalled





Porsche 918 Spyder road trip celebrating 10 million Facebook fans Enlarge Photo

Last year, 30.7 million cars were recalled in the U.S. That's more or less one car, every second for the entire year—otherwise known as "routine."

The Porsche 918 is anything but routine. Same goes for its recalls.

Porsche announced Friday that it will recall 305 918 Spyders over a potential suspension issue. Porsche built 918 units of the 918 Spyder.

The recall is for the 2015 model year and stems from the potential for cathodic stress corrosion cracking. Porsche said the company cannot assure long-term durability for the suspension components, specifically, the connecting shafts of the longitudinal and transverse control arms.

The 918 Spyder burst onto the scene in 2015 as Porsche's world-beating supercar equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. When new, the starting price for a 918 Spyder was an astounding $845,000. An optional Weissach package brought the final total to $929,000. Thus far, this has been the only recall for the German supercar.

Porsche said authorized dealerships will take care of replacing the suspension components for the 305 cars for free. This won't be a simple procedure, however. Owners should expect to be without their 918 Spyders for at least seven to eight hours. Porsche also said no safety incidents have been reported due to the possible suspension issue.