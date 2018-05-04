2019 Chevrolet Suburban RST to offer 460-hp 6.2-liter V-8





The Chevrolet Suburban Rally Sport Truck (RST) may not be a new thing, but the 6.2-liter V-8 engine under the hood is. Chevy has decided to roll out the RST Performance package as an available option for the 2019 edition of its largest SUV, the Suburban.

Recall, the Suburban and Tahoe RST made their debuts last year, but the Performance package has only been available for the Tahoe RST. The Suburban RST has simply been all show. Now, it gets the extra go. A 6.2-liter V-8 engine producing 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque replaces a more mundane 5.3-liter V-8 engine. The latter makes 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque.

Power is sent to a 10-speed automatic transmission—closely related to the unit found in the Chevy Camaro ZL1—instead of the 5.3's 6-speed. The brand said in the Friday announcement that smaller steps between each ratio provide maximum power. Additionally, the wide 7.39 overall gear ratio helps keep RPMs down on the freeway to conserve fuel. Active Fuel Management also helps make the 6.2 more efficient.

Like the Tahoe RST Performance package, the Suburban RST version also adds Magnetic Ride Control dampers.

Buyers will have a few other accessories at their disposal, such as a red Brembo Brake package and a Borla dual-side exit exhaust system. The RST package alone adds 22-inch wheels with Bridgestone P285/45 22 tires, a gloss-black grille, a combination of body-color and gloss-black trim, and black Chevrolet badges.

2019 Chevrolet Suburban RST Performance Package Enlarge Photo

Pricing for the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban's RST and Performance packages haven't been announced yet, but the 6.2-liter V-8 and RST Performance package add a total of $4,955 to the cost of the 2018 Tahoe, while the RST Edition costs $2,640 on a 2018 Suburban. Look for 2019 pricing for both packages closer to the truck's release later this summer.