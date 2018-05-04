Honda Civic Type R price bumped $600





2017 Honda Civic Type R Enlarge Photo

For the second time, Honda has given its raucous Civic Type R a price bump. Now, the hot hatch costs an extra $600.

Cars Direct reported on Friday that as of May 1, a new Civic Type R will set buyers back $35,595, including destination. That includes the $600 MSRP increase and an extra $5 increase to the destination charge. When the Civic Type R was first released, Honda priced the car at $34,775. Last November, the price rose $125 to $34,990.

The news accompanies an announcement that all Civic models get a $100 increase to their MSRPs.

Unfortunately, the extra $600 doesn't add any new equipment. The only available trim remains the Touring model, which comes nearly fully loaded with 20-inch wheels, grippy Continental tires, Brembo brakes, navigation, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen. Honda has reportedly mulled additional Type R variants as well.

In the future, we could see an even pricier Type R with all-wheel drive and added power. Honda is also said to be considering a Grand Touring version for a less track-focused experience. Right now, all Civic Type Rs feature a 306 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged VTEC inline-4 engine. Power is sent to the front wheels exclusively, though engineers have done a marvelous job at taming torque steer.

The hot hatch may may soon find itself without much direct competition if and when Ford ends Focus RS production. The Focus RS's future in the U.S. is questionable after the automaker announced it would eliminate most passenger cars from its North American lineup, save for the Mustang and a crossover-style take on the Focus. That would leave the Volkswagen Golf R and Subaru WRX STI as the Civic Type R's only true competition.