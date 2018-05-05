Brabham BT62, Mercedes-AMG E53, Roush Jackhammer Mustang: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Brabham BT62 Enlarge Photo

The Brabham race team seemingly came out of nowhere this week with one of the most interesting supercars we've seen in a while. While thoroughly modern, it's got an old-school naturally aspirated V-8 delivering 700 horsepower. Just 70 examples of the track-only car, called the BT62, will be built, after which Brabham will look at adding road and race versions.

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Porsche's newest Cayenne this week spawned its first hybrid variant: the Cayenne E-Hybrid. We say “first” variant because a more potent Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid is thought to be coming as well.

2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG this week revealed the new E53 sedan and wagon. The E53 replaces the current E43 and swaps in a new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 mild hybrid powertrain that's good for a V-8-like 429 hp. Sadly, we're likely to only see the sedan body style in the United States.

2018 Kia Stinger GT Enlarge Photo

The Kia Stinger is your new performance bargain but the car isn't perfect. After spending an extended period of time with one, we've come up with a list of the good and the bad.

2018 Roush Jackhammer Mustang Enlarge Photo

Roush has a supercharger preparation package for the Mustang GT. The company adds all of the necessary components buried deep in the engine bay, as well as machining the front engine cover, and then hands the vehicle over to the customer's selected dealer to bolt a supercharger on top. We'd recommend Roush's 2650 supercharger which can dial up 710 hp.

2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The first prototype for Ford's new Escape were spotted this week. It looks like the designers have implemented a smoother, more fluid-like design for the fourth-generation model.

David Lee has built a Dino Ferrari of his own Enlarge Photo

Famous Ferrari collector David Lee has started customizing some of his cars. The first is the Dino, which he has done quite tastefully. It's garnered so much attention that Lee might convert more Dinos and sell them.

2018 Carver Enlarge Photo

The Netherlands' Carver has returned with a new tilt-car. This time the company has switched to electric power and is targeting scooter buyers.