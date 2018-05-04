Roush Jackhammer Mustang, revived Yenko Camaros, U.S. Army's new GMV: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



1968 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro Enlarge Photo

Roush unveiled its Jackhammer Mustang; the original Yenko Camaro might return; and the U.S. Army revealed its new Ground Mobility Vehicle. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Roush took the wraps off its Jackhammer Mustang. With 710 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque when outfitted with a supercharger, the name is fitting. Only 200 examples will be made and each has a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

We spent a week living with the 2018 Kia Stinger GT and found there's a lot to love and and a few things to dislike about the South Korean's sporty hatchback. From the strong acceleration to the need for a better exhaust note, it's a mixed bag.

A plan is underway to revive the original Chevrolet Yenko Camaro for its 50th anniversary as a new version of an old car. Pricing hasn't been announced but original Yenko Camaros are among the rarest and most collectible Chevrolets, with auction prices starting around $250,000.

Jay Leno drove the original Ford Mustang from the movie "Bullitt" alongside the new 2019 model. Jay found the new car easier to drive, but the original is pure soul and character with a fantastic rumble.

The U.S. Army introduced its new Ground Mobility Vehicle. Designed to shuttle airborne troops from a drop zone, the GMV has a top speed of 95 mph and features an M2 .50 caliber heavy machine gun and an M240 medium machine gun. The first 300 GMVs will be allocated to the U.S. Army's five airborne brigade combat teams.